WDP expands Pirelli factory in Slatina under EUR 15 mln project

Belgian logistics developer WDP will expand the tire factory Pirelli in Slatina, in southern Romania, by about 25,000 square meters, according to the latest financial report published by WDP consulted by Ziarul Financiar daily.

The plant will be subject to a renewed 15-year lease. The estimated investment for this project is about EUR 15 mln, and the works would be ready in the first quarter of 2023.

The developer has also planned more investments in Deva-Călan (for retailer Auchan), Buzău (for retailer Metro), Roman and Timişoara (for retailer Profi). Except for the Pirelli project, all the other projects are scheduled for completion by the end of 2022.

The largest investment is the estimated 57,000 square meters in Timisoara for Profi, with a budget of EUR 38 mln. In total, the projects amount to total investments of EUR 92 mln.

(Photo: Pixabay)

