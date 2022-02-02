Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/02/2022 - 08:20
Business

Wages in Romania's public sector "only" 40% above those in the private sector

02 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The gap between the higher wages in the public sector and those in the private sector has narrowed from 50% to 40%, but the public payroll is still burdensome and ought to be diminished to make possible the fiscal consolidation, vice-president of the CFA Romania Society Adrian Codirlasu stated.

He argued that this deficit ( 6.7% of GDP last year) must be reduced at all costs because it is one of the largest in the European Union, violating EU rules that provide a maximum gap of 3% of GDP for the Member States' budget deficits.

"Consideration should be given to reducing spending or at least keeping it under control. For example, on the public administration expenses in the last two years, the Government has somehow kept under control, the salaries have not increased so much and the differential compared to the salaries in the private sector has narrowed," Codirlașu stated, according to Wall-street.ro.

Indeed, the budget execution data revealed by the Government recently showed that the public payroll-to-GDP ratio dropped by 1pp to 9.4% in 2021.

The CFA vice-president stated that before the pandemic, public sector wages, especially those of the administration, were over 50% higher than those in the private sector.

"Previously, salaries in the public sector were over 50% higher than in the private sector. The public sector wages are still substantially higher, by around 40%, [but] this reduction in the gap has kept budget spending under control," Codirlașu said.

He didn't rule out the option of supplementary taxes as a way of narrowing the budget deficit. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ironjohn/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 11/09/2021 - 13:49
16 November 2021
RI +
Robert Hellwagner, Selgros CEO: After 4 years of living here, I see Romania as my home
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/02/2022 - 08:20
Business

Wages in Romania's public sector "only" 40% above those in the private sector

02 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The gap between the higher wages in the public sector and those in the private sector has narrowed from 50% to 40%, but the public payroll is still burdensome and ought to be diminished to make possible the fiscal consolidation, vice-president of the CFA Romania Society Adrian Codirlasu stated.

He argued that this deficit ( 6.7% of GDP last year) must be reduced at all costs because it is one of the largest in the European Union, violating EU rules that provide a maximum gap of 3% of GDP for the Member States' budget deficits.

"Consideration should be given to reducing spending or at least keeping it under control. For example, on the public administration expenses in the last two years, the Government has somehow kept under control, the salaries have not increased so much and the differential compared to the salaries in the private sector has narrowed," Codirlașu stated, according to Wall-street.ro.

Indeed, the budget execution data revealed by the Government recently showed that the public payroll-to-GDP ratio dropped by 1pp to 9.4% in 2021.

The CFA vice-president stated that before the pandemic, public sector wages, especially those of the administration, were over 50% higher than those in the private sector.

"Previously, salaries in the public sector were over 50% higher than in the private sector. The public sector wages are still substantially higher, by around 40%, [but] this reduction in the gap has kept budget spending under control," Codirlașu said.

He didn't rule out the option of supplementary taxes as a way of narrowing the budget deficit. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ironjohn/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 11/09/2021 - 13:49
16 November 2021
RI +
Robert Hellwagner, Selgros CEO: After 4 years of living here, I see Romania as my home
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks