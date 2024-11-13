VTEX study presented exclusively at EDC: 65% of retailers have promoted themselves on social media, only 17% still use "conventional advertising"

News from Companies

European Digital Commerce (EDC), the event organized by VTEX and Amazon Web Services, on 18 November, at Nord Events, brings an exclusive B2B study that provides relevant data on the trends and challenges facing retailers in the digital age.

In a permanently changing landscape, VTEX's study with MKOR shows that 65% of retailers have chosen social media platforms as their main promotion channel, highlighting the effectiveness of digital platforms in increasing visibility and interaction with consumers.

The study provides a detailed look at the change in marketing behavior—and not only in retail. According to the data, only 17% of retailers still use conventional advertising, such as television and print media. This confirms the decline of these traditional methods in favor of digital channels, which allow for a more accurate ROI (return on investment) and more effective targeting.

Also, 42% of retailers consider fierce competition to be the biggest challenge in the market, indicating a need for constant innovation and digitization to maintain relevance in a dynamic sector. A percentage of 33% of the respondents of the study pointed out that they are worried about the high rate of abandonment of the shopping cart.

The European Digital Commerce Summit 2024 will present all this information and much more for the first time, providing retailers with essential data to adjust their marketing strategies and operations in 2025.

The speakers who have already announced their participation from companies with a reputation in the market are OBI, KFC, Stanley Black & Decker, Decathlon, Sport-Time, Electrolux, Amazon Web Services, VTEX, ITGlobers, XPert Beauty, theMarketer, Innobyte, Iviteb or Zitec. PayU, Altex, Humana, Decathlon and Electrolux will also share valuable insights on how they managed Black Friday campaigns and what technologies they adopted to maximize ecommerce success.

Moreover, the great actor and director Horațiu Mălăele will take the EDC stage for an exceptional fireside chat!

European Digital Commerce is the premier event for anyone looking to be at the forefront of trends and strategies in digital commerce. The event will provide valuable insights from industry leaders and experts who are shaping the future of digital commerce in Europe. At the same time, it will give participants the chance to build meaningful connections with peers, potential partners, and mentors. Attendees will also discover innovative strategies and technologies that can accelerate business in the digital space, along with visionary stories from keynote speakers with remarkable achievements.

