Voxa, the audiobook and e-book streaming platform launched in 2021 by entrepreneurs Marin and Dan Vidrașcu, has raised more than EUR 4 million in a round led by Catalyst Romania, with participation from Crescendo Ventures and SeedBlink.

The funding will support the expansion into the Balkans (Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro), strengthen the company’s position in Hungary, and facilitate product development, including the launch of a freemium model and distribution partnerships with e-commerce and telecom platforms, Catalyst Romania said.

Voxa operates in Romania and Hungary, provides content in more than 10 countries, and serves both individual users and businesses through employee benefits platforms. It has surpassed 1 million users and has a catalog of over 200,000 titles.

In 2025, Voxa recorded over 50% growth of its paying subscriber base compared to the previous year, driven by investments in Voxa Originals and partnerships with international publishers. The company has also launched and is exploring distribution partnerships with players in the retail, telecom, and fintech sectors.

Crescendo Ventures, an early-stage investor in Voxa since the pre-seed round, is converting its existing SAFE instrument in this round, while SeedBlink, a co-investor in previous rounds, participated again.

“We have proven in Romania that a local streaming model built on relevant content and strong editorial partnerships can win against global players. Hungary confirmed that the model is replicable. The next step, the Balkans, is a region of 14 million consumers with a fragmented content infrastructure, exactly the kind of market where Voxa excels. This funding offers us the resources to execute our strategy quickly,” Dan Vidrașcu, CEO and co-founder of Voxa, said.

“The digital audio content market, and streaming models in particular, are experiencing accelerated growth globally. Voxa is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity in the digital book space, similar to how Netflix or Spotify operate in their verticals. We appreciated the company’s ability to build a scalable product tailored to user needs, as well as the team’s excellent experience at the intersection of publishing and digital content, essential for developing such a tech platform,” Marius Ghenea, managing partner at Catalyst Romania, said.

(Photo: Catalyst Romania)

simona@romania-insider.com