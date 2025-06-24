Romanian audiobook platform Voxa expands to Latin America

Romanian audiobook and e-book streaming platform Voxa has officially entered the Latin American market, continuing its international expansion with launches in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, and Peru. The move brings the company’s technology to a region of over 300 million potential digital content consumers.

The Latin American launch, which began in April 2025, marks a major step in Voxa’s global strategy and highlights the export of Romanian-developed technology and expertise. The platform, built entirely in Romania, has already proven its success in European markets and is now aiming to gain significant market share in new regions, the company said.

“Latin America is a highly attractive region for Voxa, with growing demand for digital audio and electronic reading content,” said Voxa CEO Dan Vidrașcu.

Voxa’s recent expansions into Italy and Spain in 2024 and its upcoming plans for Central and Eastern Europe underscore the company’s strategy to build a strong regional and global presence.

In Romania, Voxa has reached 1 million active users and offers access to a catalog of over 200,000 audiobooks and e-books. The company projects continued growth, estimating 2.9 million active users by 2029.

With a leading position in Central and Eastern Europe’s book streaming sector, Voxa is positioning itself as a global competitor alongside major international players such as Audible and Storytel.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Voxa)