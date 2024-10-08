Entertainment

Audioboo! Romania’s Voxa launches digital festival of short audio thriller and horror stories

08 October 2024

As Halloween approaches, Voxa, the market leader in audiobooks and ebooks, announced the launch of Audioboo!, the first digital festival in Romania of short audio stories dedicated exclusively to thriller and horror genres. Until October 18, local writers are invited to create captivating stories specially designed to keep listeners intrigued.

Voxa says the contest "is a unique opportunity for genre authors to bring their ideas to life in an audio format that will fascinate and frighten audiences." The stories must be written specifically for the audio format, with an emphasis on rhythm and tension.

The competition is aimed at both thriller and horror enthusiasts as well as creative communities exploring writing and wanting to bring their stories to life through sound.

Those interested can enter their works in the competition online - here. Voxa's internal team will evaluate the stories based on originality, narrative tension, and emotional impact and will select a shortlist of 10 stories.

In the second stage (October 28 to November 15) the 10 finalist stories will be professionally produced and recorded in audio format, and then made available exclusively on the Voxa app. For three weeks, users can listen to these stories and vote for them. The story with the most unique listens (100%), and the highest ratings will win the competition.

The story's author with the most votes and listens in the Audioboo! festival will receive a prize of EUR 1000. The winner will be announced on November 18.

The thriller and horror category of the Voxa app is among the most popular sections, with over 710,000 hours listened to in 2024.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Voxa)

Positive Romania
1

