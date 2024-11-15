Volunteer postmen document old houses in southern Romania within cultural project

A cultural project running between August to September 2024 saw volunteer postmen in the south of Romania discover and document over 400 old houses.

The project, titled “Postmen and Houses in Codrii Vlăsiei," implemented by the National Company "Romanian Post" (CNPR), in partnership with the "Romanian Post" Foundation, and the Monumente Renăscute Association, covered more than 4,000 kilometers in the counties of Ilfov, Giurgiu, and Ialomița.

As part of the project, postmen identified and photographed traditional homes of historical value.

"The dedication of the volunteers was rewarded through the mapping of 30 representative buildings dating from the interwar period and earlier. The postmen collected the stories of each house, photographed valuable architectural details, and contributed to the creation of a photographic database essential for future ethnological and architectural research," the company stated in a press release cited by Agerpres.

Additionally, as part of the project, an album titled "The Houses of Codrii Vlăsiei" was created, along with an interactive digital map that highlights the location and history of each house discovered.

Representatives of the national postal service operator emphasize that this information will contribute to increasing the visibility of local architectural heritage and serve as a foundation for future restoration projects.

As part of this cultural initiative, heritage specialists and architects contributed their expertise to select the most significant heritage houses discovered. Subsequently, during the summer vacation, student volunteers from the "De la Mincu" Association, alongside other universities, conducted surveys and documentation on this curated selection.

(Photo source: Compania Nationala Posta Romana on Facebook)