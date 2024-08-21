Watch: Beautiful stag cooling off in forest puddle in Romania

Video

A wildlife monitoring camera installed in Romania’s Apuseni Natural Park captured a beautiful stag cooling off in a forest puddle. The video shared on social media by the forest management company Romsilva shows the wild animal having lots of fun stomping and splashing in the water.

“The stag is a herbivorous animal adapted to mountainous areas but can also be found in hilly areas. It is sociable from fall to spring, when the males group into herds. Only the old and very strong stags live alone,” Romsilva explained in the video’s caption.

The Apuseni Natural Park is one of the 22 national and natural parks managed by Romsilva. It covers 76,064 hectares in the area of ​​the Apuseni Mountains, on the territory of Cluj, Bihor, and Alba counties.

(Photo: screenshot from Romsilva's video on Facebook)