Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 13:06
Social
Video: Bucharest hospital workers dance and send encouraging messages to “superheroes” fighting Covid-19
06 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Several employees from the Pulmonary 1 section of the “Victor Babes” Hospital in Bucharest have used a rather fun method to send encouraging messages to the “superheroes” who are on the front lines in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19): they filmed themselves and shared the video on Facebook.

The video shows a nurse dancing on the Spanish song Resistire while passing by other colleagues who have names of doctors and other health workers written on pieces of paper, accompanied by messages such as “Thank you!” and "Bravo!"

A nurse from the “Victor Babes” Hospital shared the video on Facebook, according to News.ro.

The video went viral fast, registering almost 26,000 shares and more than 13,000 likes by the time this story was published.

A total of 25 health workers from the "Victor Babes" Hospital in the Romanian capital were infected with coronavirus by Friday, April 3, from the first series of 200 employees of the unit who have already been tested.

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 04/06/2020 - 13:06
Social
Video: Bucharest hospital workers dance and send encouraging messages to “superheroes” fighting Covid-19
06 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Several employees from the Pulmonary 1 section of the “Victor Babes” Hospital in Bucharest have used a rather fun method to send encouraging messages to the “superheroes” who are on the front lines in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19): they filmed themselves and shared the video on Facebook.

The video shows a nurse dancing on the Spanish song Resistire while passing by other colleagues who have names of doctors and other health workers written on pieces of paper, accompanied by messages such as “Thank you!” and "Bravo!"

A nurse from the “Victor Babes” Hospital shared the video on Facebook, according to News.ro.

The video went viral fast, registering almost 26,000 shares and more than 13,000 likes by the time this story was published.

A total of 25 health workers from the "Victor Babes" Hospital in the Romanian capital were infected with coronavirus by Friday, April 3, from the first series of 200 employees of the unit who have already been tested.

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president to extend state of emergency due to COVID-19 by another month: This is not the time to relax
06 April 2020
Business
Startup that sells refurbished smartphones aims to conquer 10% of the smartphone market in Romania
06 April 2020
Letters
Guest post: Coronavirus in Romania - Fighting the war with toilet paper masks: moral courage or reckless thinking?
02 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Patients at Suceava County Hospital, released at midnight, without being tested for Covid-19, according to media reports
02 April 2020
Entertainment
Romanian song of the day: Smiley launches musical tribute to heroes in #FrontLine
02 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: New management of Suceava County Hospital resigns as 200 doctors and nurses infected
02 April 2020
Social
United against the coronavirus: Romanian companies donate millions for hospitals
01 April 2020
Social
Life in a quarantined Romanian city: Video showing Suceava in the first day of Covid-19 lockdown goes viral