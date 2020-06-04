Video: Bucharest hospital workers dance and send encouraging messages to “superheroes” fighting Covid-19

Several employees from the Pulmonary 1 section of the “Victor Babes” Hospital in Bucharest have used a rather fun method to send encouraging messages to the “superheroes” who are on the front lines in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19): they filmed themselves and shared the video on Facebook.

The video shows a nurse dancing on the Spanish song Resistire while passing by other colleagues who have names of doctors and other health workers written on pieces of paper, accompanied by messages such as “Thank you!” and "Bravo!"

A nurse from the “Victor Babes” Hospital shared the video on Facebook, according to News.ro.

The video went viral fast, registering almost 26,000 shares and more than 13,000 likes by the time this story was published.

A total of 25 health workers from the "Victor Babes" Hospital in the Romanian capital were infected with coronavirus by Friday, April 3, from the first series of 200 employees of the unit who have already been tested.

[email protected]