Politics

Former Social Democrat leader Victor Ponta ready to run for president

20 January 2025

Former prime minister Victor Ponta, still a member of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and an adviser to PM Marcel Ciolacu despite his pro-sovereignist statements, confirmed that he does not rule out entering this year's presidential race.

He said, "I have no one to vote for," and indicated that the current ruling coalition has no chance of taking its candidate to the second round, Hotnews.ro reported. 

The ruling coalition set former Liberal leader Crin Antonescu as the joint presidential candidate, but further polls are indeed for final confirmation.

Ponta claimed that his exclusion from the party would confirm Social Democrats' subordination to the Liberals.

On Thursday, before the government meeting, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu declared that "Victor Ponta cannot be the PSD candidate for the May 4 elections, given the coalition agreement to support a single candidate, namely Crin Antonescu."

 "In other words, if he runs, he must resign from the PSD or be expelled," the PSD leader declared.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu)

