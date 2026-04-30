Veterinary pharmacy chain Veterra reaches 200 units in Romania

Veterra, part of the Farmavet Group, has reached 200 veterinary pharmacies in the country. The chain continues to expand its network by broadening its geographic coverage and integrating services dedicated to animal care, the company said.

The network is currently present in all counties across Romania, including major urban centers, medium-sized cities, and rural areas.

The company serves approximately 200,000 customers monthly through a team of over 480 employees, more than 260 of whom are veterinarians.

The company’s portfolio includes over 2,000 products, ranging from medications and antiparasitic products to food and accessories. The offering combines locally manufactured products, including those from Pasteur Filipești, with international brands.

Looking ahead, the company aims to continue expanding its network by increasing its geographic coverage and developing a model that integrates pharmaceutical retail with medical services and pet care solutions.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)