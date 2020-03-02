Venice Commission to issue report on change in RO electoral law

The Venice Commission has reportedly confirmed that it would analyze and issue an official opinion on the intention of the Romanian Liberal Government to change the electoral system in Romania less than six months before the elections.

Romania’s Government has taken responsibility in Parliament for the said changes.

According to a statement of the Romanian Social Democrats (PSD), the Venice Commission has responded to the letter of the interim president of the party, Marcel Ciolacu, by which the opposition party was reporting on the breach of the standards of good practice in electoral matters, Agerpres reported.

PSD representatives indicate that the Liberal Government's efforts to amend the electoral law for local elections less than a year before the election was organized “has raised concerns at the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which decided, by a large majority, 26 votes against only 3, to refer the Venice Commission to analyze the situation in Romania“.

(Photo: Council of Europe website)

