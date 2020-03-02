Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 08:42
Politics
Venice Commission to issue report on change in RO electoral law
03 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Venice Commission has reportedly confirmed that it would analyze and issue an official opinion on the intention of the Romanian Liberal Government to change the electoral system in Romania less than six months before the elections.

Romania’s Government has taken responsibility in Parliament for the said changes.

According to a statement of the Romanian Social Democrats (PSD), the Venice Commission has responded to the letter of the interim president of the party, Marcel Ciolacu, by which the opposition party was reporting on the breach of the standards of good practice in electoral matters, Agerpres reported.

PSD representatives indicate that the Liberal Government's efforts to amend the electoral law for local elections less than a year before the election was organized “has raised concerns at the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which decided, by a large majority, 26 votes against only 3, to refer the Venice Commission to analyze the situation in Romania“.

(Photo: Council of Europe website)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 08:42
Politics
Venice Commission to issue report on change in RO electoral law
03 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Venice Commission has reportedly confirmed that it would analyze and issue an official opinion on the intention of the Romanian Liberal Government to change the electoral system in Romania less than six months before the elections.

Romania’s Government has taken responsibility in Parliament for the said changes.

According to a statement of the Romanian Social Democrats (PSD), the Venice Commission has responded to the letter of the interim president of the party, Marcel Ciolacu, by which the opposition party was reporting on the breach of the standards of good practice in electoral matters, Agerpres reported.

PSD representatives indicate that the Liberal Government's efforts to amend the electoral law for local elections less than a year before the election was organized “has raised concerns at the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which decided, by a large majority, 26 votes against only 3, to refer the Venice Commission to analyze the situation in Romania“.

(Photo: Council of Europe website)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

03 February 2020
Real Estate
Greek “office king” of Romania cashes in EUR 330 mln from Globalworth exit
02 February 2020
Social
Bakery owner in Romanian village removes Sri Lankan workers under pressure from locals
30 January 2020
Social
Brexit: As Britain leaves the EU, over 430,000 Romanians want to remain in the UK
30 January 2020
Social
Residents in Romanian village rise against Sri Lankan workers at local bread factory
30 January 2020
Business
Romanian telecom operator successfully raises EUR 850 mln in bond issue
27 January 2020
Social
Update: Ex-director of Prince of Wales Foundation Romania: Sighisoara is suffocated by corruption
15 January 2020
Politics
Influential Romanian journalist joins USR-PLUS alliance to coordinate elections campaign
13 January 2020
Business
(P) POP & PARTNERS leverages Mindspace’s creative, boutique workplace experience - Case Study

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40