Vastint begins work on third office building in downtown Bucharest

Vastint Romania, which is part of Switzerland-based Interogo Holding, has started the construction of the third office building within the Timpuri Noi Square project located in downtown Bucharest.

Construction firm Bog’Art is the general contractor for the office building, which will have a total rental area of 20,000 sqm.

Timpuri Noi Square will be the largest mixed-use project in downtown Bucharest, including both retail and office spaces. The first two office buildings include a total rentable area of 32,000 sqm and are now fully operational.

The first tenant was Dcs Plus, which began its activity on July 1. Other tenants such as Fratelli, Impact Hub and Kruk will relocate there soon.

Work on the third office building should be completed in the second part of 2018.

[email protected]