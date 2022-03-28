Vastint goes ahead with 48ha project in northern Bucharest

Vastint, the real estate developer operating in the same group of companies like IKEA, resumes the procedures for getting the permits for the project planned in the north part of Bucharest in Siseşti, on the 48-hectare land purchased for EUR 28.8 mln in 2016.

More specifically, KXL Studio, the designer of the urban planning documentation for the land in Siseşti Street, with Vastint Romania as beneficiary, submitted to the Capital City Hall a new file in order to start the third phase of informing and consulting the public - approval stage, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Vastint obtained the environmental permit for the project in May 2021.

The project has the potential to reach 10,000 housing units.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)