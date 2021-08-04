Profile picture for user sfodor
People

Vangelis’ new album inspired by NASA’s Jupiter exploration features RO soprano Angela Gheorghiu

04 August 2021
Soprano Angela Gheorghiu collaborated with Greek musician Vangelis for his new album Juno to Jupiter.

The album, inspired by NASA’s Jupiter mission by the Juno space probe, is “a multi-dimensional musical journey featuring the voice of opera superstar Angela Gheorghiu,” according to a presentation from Decca Records.

The album includes sounds from the Juno launch event, from the probe and its surroundings and Juno’s subsequent journey that have been sent back to Earth.

It is Gheorghiu’s second collaboration with Vangelis after the one in 2011, when he composed a symphony (Hope) and a duet (Piccola bohème) for the soprano, News.ro reported. Both works were performed at the opening of the Katara Amphitheatre in Qatar.

Juno to Jupiter will be released by Decca Records on September 24.

(Photo: Angela Gheorghiu Facebook Page)

