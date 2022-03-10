Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Events

Armin van Buuren, Tom Odell, Jamala join lineup of Bucharest benefit concert for Ukraine

10 March 2022
Armin van Buuren, Tom Odell, and Jamala will perform at We Are One, the benefit concert in support of Ukraine scheduled for March 12 at Bucharest’s National Arena, the organizers announced. 

The proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to the Romanian Red Cross.

DJ Armin van Buuren is also scheduled to perform in Bucharest this fall for a solo show, The Sound of Bucharest. The solo show was initially scheduled to take place in 2021 but was pushed to 2022 because of the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Tom Odell, known for the hit Another Love, will also perform at the National Arena, as will Ukrainian singer Jamala, the winner of the 2016 Eurovision competition. 

Those who cannot attend or want to donate more can do so on the website of the Red Cross, in the organization’s accounts, or via text message (ONE to 8825).

(Photo: Christian Bertrand | Dreamstime.com)

