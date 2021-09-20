Armin van Buuren’s Bucharest show postponed to 2022

The Sound of Bucharest, Armin van Buuren’s solo show scheduled to take place on September 25 in Bucharest, has been postponed to 2022 because of the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, the organizers announced.

The new date is September 24, 2022.

“Unfortunately, the world we live in is in a very surreal place and circumstances change rapidly. Sadly, due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Bucharest, we and Bucharest Town Hall have made the decision to postpone the show until September 24, 2022. Your safety will always be our main priority, which is why we will have to wait a little longer until we can dance together again,” an announcement from the organizers reads.

Those who have purchased tickets will be guaranteed tickets for next year’s show. Updates on next year’s show are posted on the event’s website.

Sound of Bucharest is an event from producer, concept developer and promoter ALDA, also behind SAGA Festival, which took place this month in Bucharest.

(Photo: Natallia Charkesava | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com