Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/08/2022 - 12:36
Events

We Are One: Bucharest hosts concert in support of Ukraine this weekend

08 March 2022
We Are One, a benefit concert set to raise funds for war-torn Ukraine, is scheduled to take place this Saturday, March 12, at Bucharest’s National Arena (pictured).

The lineup announced so far includes Inna, Andra, Grasu xxl, Irina Rimes, Guess Who, Vama, Horia Brenciu, Carla’s Dreams, Antonia, and Spike.

More local and international names are to join the event set to deliver eight hours of live music, the organizers said.

The proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to the Romanian Red Cross. 

Those who cannot attend or want to donate more can do so on the website of the Red Cross, in the organization’s accounts, or via text message (ONE to 8825).

The concert will be live-streamed and broadcast by television station ProTV and radio station KissFM.

More on the concert here.

The event is an initiative by SAGA Festival, ProTV, KissFM and Bucharest City Hall.

(Photo: Mihai Olaru | Dreamstime.com)

