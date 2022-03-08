We Are One: Bucharest hosts concert in support of Ukraine this weekend

We Are One, a benefit concert set to raise funds for war-torn Ukraine, is scheduled to take place this Saturday, March 12, at Bucharest’s National Arena (pictured).

The lineup announced so far includes Inna, Andra, Grasu xxl, Irina Rimes, Guess Who, Vama, Horia Brenciu, Carla’s Dreams, Antonia, and Spike.

More local and international names are to join the event set to deliver eight hours of live music, the organizers said.

The proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to the Romanian Red Cross.

Those who cannot attend or want to donate more can do so on the website of the Red Cross, in the organization’s accounts, or via text message (ONE to 8825).

The concert will be live-streamed and broadcast by television station ProTV and radio station KissFM.

More on the concert here.

The event is an initiative by SAGA Festival, ProTV, KissFM and Bucharest City Hall.

(Photo: Mihai Olaru | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com