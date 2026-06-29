Sziget Festival 2026 reveals full program, holds warm-up party in Bucharest

Bucharest’s J’ai Bistrot is set to host the Sziget Warm-Up Party on July 9, with music from the official Sziget 2026 lineup, contests, and surprises for participants from one of Europe’s most important festivals.

The party will be silent, and attendance will be free of charge. Special surprises and contests will take place throughout the event, and participants can win tickets to Sziget 2026. The main festival will take place between August 11 and 15.

“Three DJs, three channels, and one single lineup: Sziget 2026. Andreea Veder, Delia Teși, and Dorina Constantin will bring to each frequency a different selection of artists who will perform this summer on the festival’s stages, and participants will be able to change the playlist at any time with a simple press of a button,” the organizers said in a press release.

The festival in Hungary brings together major names from several music genres to the Main Stage: Twenty One Pilots, Florence + the Machine, Lewis Capaldi, Sombr, Bring Me the Horizon, and Zara Larsson. Alongside them, a strong lineup of artists from the electronic and alternative scenes: Peggy Gou, Underworld (their first festival appearance after more than 20 years), Richie Hawtin, Dom Dolla, Boys Noize, Sub Focus, Soulwax, Wolf Alice, Tash Sultana, Charlotte Cardin, Loyle Carner, Chet Faker, Biffy Clyro, Ashnikko, WhoMadeWho, and many others.

One of the most important new features of this year’s edition is Jardin des Arts, a dedicated district for the performing arts. It will bring together contemporary circus performances, dance, audiovisual arts, and multidisciplinary productions hosted in spaces such as Le Grand Théâtre, MOBILIS, and Le Dôme, an immersive concept that combines theatre, visual arts, and technology.

The festival will also have stages dedicated to various musical genres, such as electronic music, alternative, and world music, but also spaces for theater and contemporary dance.

Launched in 1993, Sziget Festival has transformed from a local student event into one of the most important festivals in Europe, hosting over time artists such as Prince, David Bowie, Radiohead, Arctic Monkeys, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Foo Fighters, and Stromae.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)