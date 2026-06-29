UNTOLD offers free festival passes to Romanian students who score perfect marks in baccalaureate exam

Romanian music festival UNTOLD will once again reward academic excellence by offering free passes to high school graduates who earn a perfect score in this year's national baccalaureate exam. The initiative is part of the festival's long-running "BAC de 10" campaign.

All students who receive a final grade of 10 in the summer 2026 baccalaureate session will receive a free General Access pass for all four days of UNTOLD, which will take place in Cluj-Napoca between August 6 and 9.

According to the organizers, more than 1,800 graduates have benefited from the campaign since its launch 11 years ago.

In addition, all students registered for this summer's baccalaureate exams can purchase an UNTOLD anniversary edition pass with a EUR 40 discount until July 30 through the festival's official website.

This year's UNTOLD lineup includes Sting, Lewis Capaldi, Zara Larsson, Kygo, The Chainsmokers, Alan Walker, Sebastian Ingrosso, Meduza, Carl Cox, Solomun, Flo Rida, and Swae Lee, among others.

The written exams for Romania's 2026 baccalaureate session are scheduled to take place between June 29 and July 3 in 443 examination centers across the country. Nearly 131,000 candidates are expected to sit the exams, including around 116,000 graduating students and approximately 15,000 candidates from previous years.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)