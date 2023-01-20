Business

UniCredit and Amundi Asset Management launch four ESG mutual funds

20 January 2023
UniCredit Bank, in partnership with Amundi Asset Management, a top 10 company in the world in terms of managed assets, is launching four new investment funds with an ESG component, which offer investors opportunities to diversify their portfolios in line with the latest market trends in terms of sustainable development, according to a statement.

"The four new funds managed by Amundi Asset Management that we are distributing respond to a growing interest that investors are beginning to show in the companies in which they invest their money and how they approach environmental issues, social and governance," stated Antoaneta Curteanu, Executive Vice President Retail Division within UniCredit Bank.

Launching the four funds (CPR Invest Climate Action, CPR Invest Medtech, CPR Invest Hydrogen and AMUNDI Funds Multi-asset sustainable future) completes the portfolio of funds already available in the bank's offer and promotes responsible financing, in accordance with UniCredit's strategy to support ESG fundamentals.

Through these investment instruments, the bank's clients have access to innovative long-term solutions that meet the expectations and requirements for sustainable development.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

