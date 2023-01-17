UniCredit Bank Romania lists RON 488 mln bonds at Bucharest Exchange

UniCredit Bank, part of the UniCredit Group and one of the major banks in Romania, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) its first corporate bonds worth RON 488.5 mln on January 16. The bonds will be traded on the main market of BVB.

UniCredit Bank has issued and sold 977 unsecured senior corporate bonds, with a nominal value of RON 500,000, with maturity on December 21, 2027, to 10 institutional investors. The bonds have a 9.07 coupon attached.

"Continuing our commitment to contribute to the development of the local capital market, we return to the Bucharest Stock Exchange with a third bond issue, and its success proves our investors' trust in UniCredit Ban," stated Rasvan Radu, CEO UniCredit Bank, according to Economica.net.

The issue of bonds was carried out with Alpha Bank Romania's support, a member of the Alpha Bank Group.

"The UniCredit bond issuance proves one more time the complementarity between the local banking sector and the capital market, which positively impacts the performance of the Romanian financial system as a whole and its integration within the European one," said Nicoleta Ruxandescu, Director of the Investments and Capital Markets Unit within Alpha Bank Romania.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)