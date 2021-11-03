Unemployment rate in RO rises in January particularly among youngsters

The seasonally adjusted ILO unemployment rate in Romania rose to 5.6% in January, the highest level recorded in the past year.

The unemployment rate also touched this level in June 2020, just after the lockdown, when whole economic segments were still idle.

The headline ILO unemployment covers the entire working-age population (15-74 years).

The unemployment for the more mature 25-74 age segment (4.4%) did not significantly increase in January compared to December and was only marginally above the figures seen in September-November.

The figures for the 15-24 age bracket are released quarterly (Q1 2021 not yet available).

However, from past data, it can be inferred that the unemployment rate among youngsters hit and maybe exceeded 20% in the first quarter, up from 16% in the last quarter of 2020.

The unemployment among the young-aged population has been historically high in Romania, and the lack of new jobs on the market in 2020 made it even more difficult for young people to enter the labor market.

(Photo: Pixabay)

