Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 03/11/2021 - 08:08
Business

Unemployment rate in RO rises in January particularly among youngsters

11 March 2021
The seasonally adjusted ILO unemployment rate in Romania rose to 5.6% in January, the highest level recorded in the past year.

The unemployment rate also touched this level in June 2020, just after the lockdown, when whole economic segments were still idle.

The headline ILO unemployment covers the entire working-age population (15-74 years).

The unemployment for the more mature 25-74 age segment (4.4%) did not significantly increase in January compared to December and was only marginally above the figures seen in September-November.

The figures for the 15-24 age bracket are released quarterly (Q1 2021 not yet available).

However, from past data, it can be inferred that the unemployment rate among youngsters hit and maybe exceeded 20% in the first quarter, up from 16% in the last quarter of 2020.

The unemployment among the young-aged population has been historically high in Romania, and the lack of new jobs on the market in 2020 made it even more difficult for young people to enter the labor market. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

The seasonally adjusted ILO unemployment rate in Romania rose to 5.6% in January, the highest level recorded in the past year.

The unemployment rate also touched this level in June 2020, just after the lockdown, when whole economic segments were still idle.

The headline ILO unemployment covers the entire working-age population (15-74 years).

The unemployment for the more mature 25-74 age segment (4.4%) did not significantly increase in January compared to December and was only marginally above the figures seen in September-November.

The figures for the 15-24 age bracket are released quarterly (Q1 2021 not yet available).

However, from past data, it can be inferred that the unemployment rate among youngsters hit and maybe exceeded 20% in the first quarter, up from 16% in the last quarter of 2020.

The unemployment among the young-aged population has been historically high in Romania, and the lack of new jobs on the market in 2020 made it even more difficult for young people to enter the labor market. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

