UiPath closes Quality Assurance department in Romania as it migrates to automated testing

14 February 2025

UiPath, the first Romanian unicorn listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has reportedly closed its Quality Assurance department in Bucharest, which currently counts 25 employees, according to Profit.ro.

This involves terminating the contracts of those working in software testing, but the company is also offering employees the option to find jobs in other departments, such as software development, where there are open positions.

The timing of this decision coincides with what UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines recently called “Act II” of the company’s history.

Dines said in December that in the “next two months,” UiPath would launch Agentic Automation, a technology that would allow AI to perform complex, unstructured tasks like human employees. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/UiPath)

