Eastern Romania: Uber arrives in Galati

Ride-hailing service Uber is also available in the city of Galati, eastern Romania, starting April 1.

Galati is the second city in the Moldova region where Uber is extending (after Iasi in 2019) and the eighth city in Romania where the service is available.

In Galati, Uber launched its most popular service, UberX. The company said that, until April 11, users in the city could benefit from discounts for their first two Uber rides (for up to RON 7 discount per trip).

“Just like across all other cities where Uber is available, riders in Galati benefit from a series of safety features available in the Uber app, including access to driver information such as photo, car model & number and rating. Moreover, passengers can track their trip in the app, both before the driver’s arrival to the pick-up location and during the ride, and can share the trip with a trusted contact,” the company said.

Uber launched in Romania in 2015, in Bucharest, and then went through a rapid expansion to Cluj, Timisoara, Brasov, and Iasi, adding Constanta past summer and Craiova just last month.

Uber also rolled out a series of hygienic safety features and policies in the context of the pandemic. Both drivers and riders are now required to wear masks during trips and have to confirm they have understood and are complying with the health & safety measures recommended by world health organizations.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Uber)