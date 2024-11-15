Two more Romanians confirmed dead after devastating floods in Spain, no more missing

Two other Romanian citizens have been confirmed dead after the devastating floods that hit the Valencia region roughly two weeks ago. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), this brings the total number of Romanian casualties to nine.

All those previously reported missing have now been found safe.

“The representatives of the Romanian Consulate in Castellón de la Plana continue the dialogue with Romanian citizens and remain ready to provide consular assistance, depending on requests,” the MAE said.

Representatives of the diplomatic mission and the consular office remain in permanent contact with the Spanish authorities regarding the Romanian citizens affected by the recent meteorological phenomena, the same source noted.

More than 220 people died in the catastrophic floods that hit eastern Spain at the end of October, and 26 were foreigners, according to the authorities quoted by AFP, Barrons.com reported. The Valencia victims reportedly included 190 Spaniards, nine Romanians, four Moroccans, four Chinese, and two Britons.

(Photo source: Danil Rudenko/Dreamstime.com)