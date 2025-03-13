Let's Talk Private Equity!

New PE fund targets food industry in Romania, Poland

13 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Trinity Investments Management, a private equity fund with Romania’s Scandia Group as anchor investor, was set up focusing exclusively on investments in the food industry, primarily in Romania and Poland, which together account for 57% of the region’s population and 53% of its GDP.

“Trinity Investments focuses on creating long-term value. We will invest in family-owned businesses that we will support to grow. After 12 months of careful market analysis, we decided to focus our attention on Poland and Romania,” said Mateusz Topp, co-founder and managing partner of Trinity Investments, as quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The fund sees strong growth potential in both countries, particularly as many businesses founded in the 1990s face generational transitions, with succession gaps creating opportunities for mergers and acquisitions. 

Trinity Investments, which has been approved by the Polish Financial Supervisory Authority, plans to invest between EUR 10 million and EUR 30 million per transaction, with the ability to extend to EUR 50 million. It aims to complete two transactions per year over the next five to seven years, with the first deal expected in 2025.

The fund’s anchor investor is Romania’s Scandia Group, one of the largest players in the country’s food industry, which reported EUR 160 million in revenue in 2024. 

Trinity Investments will be co-led by Mateusz Topp and Andrei Ursulescu, CEO of Scandia Food and co-founder of the fund. The two executives have extensive experience in M&A, having completed seven acquisitions for Scandia in under six years.

The fund will raise capital for each transaction, allowing it to collaborate with a range of investors. Scandia Group will participate in the first deals alongside other partners.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Designer491/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Let's Talk Private Equity!

New PE fund targets food industry in Romania, Poland

13 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Trinity Investments Management, a private equity fund with Romania’s Scandia Group as anchor investor, was set up focusing exclusively on investments in the food industry, primarily in Romania and Poland, which together account for 57% of the region’s population and 53% of its GDP.

“Trinity Investments focuses on creating long-term value. We will invest in family-owned businesses that we will support to grow. After 12 months of careful market analysis, we decided to focus our attention on Poland and Romania,” said Mateusz Topp, co-founder and managing partner of Trinity Investments, as quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The fund sees strong growth potential in both countries, particularly as many businesses founded in the 1990s face generational transitions, with succession gaps creating opportunities for mergers and acquisitions. 

Trinity Investments, which has been approved by the Polish Financial Supervisory Authority, plans to invest between EUR 10 million and EUR 30 million per transaction, with the ability to extend to EUR 50 million. It aims to complete two transactions per year over the next five to seven years, with the first deal expected in 2025.

The fund’s anchor investor is Romania’s Scandia Group, one of the largest players in the country’s food industry, which reported EUR 160 million in revenue in 2024. 

Trinity Investments will be co-led by Mateusz Topp and Andrei Ursulescu, CEO of Scandia Food and co-founder of the fund. The two executives have extensive experience in M&A, having completed seven acquisitions for Scandia in under six years.

The fund will raise capital for each transaction, allowing it to collaborate with a range of investors. Scandia Group will participate in the first deals alongside other partners.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Designer491/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 March 2025
Startup
Romanian startups can apply for EBRD's Star Venture programme
13 March 2025
Politics
Romanian university SNSPA announces Nobel Peace Prize nomination for Donald Trump
13 March 2025
Culture
Western Romania: city of Deva to be promoted by British journalist Charlie Ottley
13 March 2025
Politics
Romania’s former PM Victor Ponta expelled from PSD after launching independent presidential bid
13 March 2025
Transport
Romania’s automobile production declines by 14% y/y in January-February
12 March 2025
Diversity
A rising star in Romanian professional esports: Iulia “Yushia” Boldor on taking on League of Legends tournaments
12 March 2025
Politics
Leaders of Romanian far-right parties AUR and POT announce presidential bids, one to withdraw after validation
12 March 2025
Events
Angela Gheorghiu celebrates 35 years of opera excellence with special concert in Bucharest