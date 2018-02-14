Dynamic Romanian IT company expands US operations via acquisition

Romanian software producer Tremend, one of the fastest-growing tech companies in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), has finalized the acquisition of US-based web and mobile development firm 648 Group.

The acquisition is an important step in the company’s strategy to expand its presence in the US, among other regions like the UK and the Scandinavian countries.

648 Group has been developing projects for a wide range of industries, ranging from advertising, real-estate, automotive, tourism, publishing, banking, to manufacturing, aerospace, and retail. It has been creating and delivering premium web and mobile solutions for brands such as the International Airport in Atlanta, Ford, Farmers Insurance, Samsung or Netflix.

“Together, we will continue to grow our US-based customer portfolio, by delivering enterprise solutions based on emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, and Blockchain,” said Marius Hanganu, Managing Partner Tremend.

Val Balanescu, the founder of 648 Group, who is based in Atlanta, will join Tremend as VP, Business Development Americas.

In 2016, Tremend ranked 37th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Central Europe list of the fastest growing technology suppliers in the region.

