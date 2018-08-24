Romania’s Transport Ministry will expedite acquisition contracts for infrastructure

The public acquisition contracts related to infrastructure projects coordinated by the National Road Infrastructure Management Company – CNAIR will be allotted quicker than they have been so far, the Transport Ministry announced.

The deadlines for creating the award documentation and the offer evaluation process will be shortened, the ministry explained, according to local Mediafax. The authorities thus aim to complete public acquisitions in the infrastructure area to 2-4 months, depending on the complexity of the documents that need to be analyzed, from over a year.

The Transport Ministry and the National Agency for Public Purchases – ANAP) have issued a joint order in this sense, which was published in the Official Gazette on Thursday, August 23.

[email protected]er.com