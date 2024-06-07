 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Energy

Romania’s Transgaz kicks off construction of pipeline for 1.7GW gas-fired plant Mintia

07 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian state-owned company Transgaz (BVB: TRG), the operator of the national natural gas transmission system, has begun contracting the materials, components, and works necessary to build the supply pipeline for the new 1,700 MW gas-fired power plant at Mintia.

The power plant is being developed by Mass Global Energy Rom of the Jordanian entrepreneur Ahmad Ismail Saleh and is scheduled for completion in 2026, Profit.ro reported. 

The plant will be the largest industrial objective and the largest consumer of natural gas in Romania, with an annual consumption of 2.5 billion cubic meters.

Transgaz started the contracting tenders for the pipeline immediately after signing the European non-refundable financing contract under the Modernization Fund. Of the estimated total investment of EUR 60.4 million, the grant will account for around 11%, or EUR 6.8 million.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Energy

Romania’s Transgaz kicks off construction of pipeline for 1.7GW gas-fired plant Mintia

07 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian state-owned company Transgaz (BVB: TRG), the operator of the national natural gas transmission system, has begun contracting the materials, components, and works necessary to build the supply pipeline for the new 1,700 MW gas-fired power plant at Mintia.

The power plant is being developed by Mass Global Energy Rom of the Jordanian entrepreneur Ahmad Ismail Saleh and is scheduled for completion in 2026, Profit.ro reported. 

The plant will be the largest industrial objective and the largest consumer of natural gas in Romania, with an annual consumption of 2.5 billion cubic meters.

Transgaz started the contracting tenders for the pipeline immediately after signing the European non-refundable financing contract under the Modernization Fund. Of the estimated total investment of EUR 60.4 million, the grant will account for around 11%, or EUR 6.8 million.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 June 2024
Culture
British filmmaker Charley Ottley launches “Discover Oltenia” film
07 June 2024
Society
Update: At least 13 injured in large explosion at Dedeman DIY store in Romania’s Botoșani
07 June 2024
Environment
Main candidates for Bucharest mayor respond to 10 questions on environmental issues
07 June 2024
Energy
Green energy: New CleanTech Accelerator targets startups in Romania and SEE
07 June 2024
Politics
Romania’s ruling coalition gives up nominating joint presidential candidate
06 June 2024
Transport
Romania’s famous mountain road Transfăgărăşan reopens this week
06 June 2024
HR
Artificial intelligence gains popularity among employees in Romania, eJobs survey says
06 June 2024
Sports
Romanian police officers on mission to Germany during the European Football Championship