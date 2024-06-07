Romania’s Transgaz kicks off construction of pipeline for 1.7GW gas-fired plant Mintia

The Romanian state-owned company Transgaz (BVB: TRG), the operator of the national natural gas transmission system, has begun contracting the materials, components, and works necessary to build the supply pipeline for the new 1,700 MW gas-fired power plant at Mintia.

The power plant is being developed by Mass Global Energy Rom of the Jordanian entrepreneur Ahmad Ismail Saleh and is scheduled for completion in 2026, Profit.ro reported.

The plant will be the largest industrial objective and the largest consumer of natural gas in Romania, with an annual consumption of 2.5 billion cubic meters.

Transgaz started the contracting tenders for the pipeline immediately after signing the European non-refundable financing contract under the Modernization Fund. Of the estimated total investment of EUR 60.4 million, the grant will account for around 11%, or EUR 6.8 million.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)