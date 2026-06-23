Romania’s Transfăgărășan road ranked fourth best route for electric vehicles globally

The Transfăgărășan, Romania’s spectacular high-altitude road which crosses the north-south axis of the Făgăraș Mountains, was ranked 4th globally among the best routes for electric vehicles, according to a study conducted by iSelect, an Australian company specializing in comparing utility tariffs and infrastructure.

iSelect analysts looked at 48 routes around the world to find which are the best for electric car travel, which has become increasingly popular in recent years due to the higher number of EVs purchased. The analysis used a complex index that took into account distance, charging infrastructure, costs, and traveler reviews. The study showed which trips offer the ideal combination of sustainability, accessibility, and spectacular scenery for modern EV explorers.

“Take in the beautiful views of Romania’s Făgărașan Mountains with our fourth-best road trip for EVs. There are 90 chargers available on this 85.7-mile stretch of road, where a recharge costs as little as EUR 2.87. Combined with a rating of 4.8 on TripAdvisor, the Transfăgărășan Highway scores 91.93 out of 100 on our EV road trip index,” iSelect specialists said.

First place went to Switzerland’s Gotthard Pass route, which crosses the Swiss Alps. “Those who wish to visit the towns of Andermatt and Airolo can travel the 27 km route, which has a perfect 5/5 TripAdvisor rating. With 10 charging points available and a charging cost of just EUR 1.16, it is one of the cheapest routes for traveling with an electric vehicle. With a total score of 99.81 out of 100, Gotthard Pass easily ranks first in the iSelect ranking,” experts said in the study.

Second place went to Canada’s Kootenay Highway, while third was won by the Deep South route in the United States. England’s 152.9 km Jurassic Coast route in Dorset came in fifth, after Romania’s Transfăgărășan.

The top 10 best routes worldwide include routes in Northern Ireland, Austria, the Czech Republic, and others in Canada or England. Routes in Europe easily dominate the top 10 spots.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kap-Soo Rim on Facebook)