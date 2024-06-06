 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Energy

Shares of Romanian grid operator Transelectrica up 7.35% on higher tariffs

06 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shares of Romanian state-controlled power grid operator Transelectrica (BVB: TEL) leaped up by 7.35% on June 5, after the company announced in a note to investors that it will increase by 40% the regulated tariff charged for system services applied from June 1 to all end customers for the energy extracted from company networks. 

The company announced that the new tariff had already been endorsed by the market regulator ANRE. 

The change of the tariff value was determined by the application of the mechanism for correcting significant deviations from the forecast that was the basis for approving the tariff that entered into force on January 1, 2024, in accordance with the provisions of the regulatory framework issued by ANRE, the company explained. 

Transelectrica’s market capitalisation reached RON 2.62 billion (EUR 530 million) after its shares rose by 45.7% y/y. 

With a profit of RON 213 million (EUR 43 million) in 2023, the company is traded at a price-earning ratio of just over 12. The dividend disbursement resulted in a modest yield of 0.78%. 

The company’s main shareholder is the Romanian state, which has a 58% stake.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Energy

Shares of Romanian grid operator Transelectrica up 7.35% on higher tariffs

06 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The shares of Romanian state-controlled power grid operator Transelectrica (BVB: TEL) leaped up by 7.35% on June 5, after the company announced in a note to investors that it will increase by 40% the regulated tariff charged for system services applied from June 1 to all end customers for the energy extracted from company networks. 

The company announced that the new tariff had already been endorsed by the market regulator ANRE. 

The change of the tariff value was determined by the application of the mechanism for correcting significant deviations from the forecast that was the basis for approving the tariff that entered into force on January 1, 2024, in accordance with the provisions of the regulatory framework issued by ANRE, the company explained. 

Transelectrica’s market capitalisation reached RON 2.62 billion (EUR 530 million) after its shares rose by 45.7% y/y. 

With a profit of RON 213 million (EUR 43 million) in 2023, the company is traded at a price-earning ratio of just over 12. The dividend disbursement resulted in a modest yield of 0.78%. 

The company’s main shareholder is the Romanian state, which has a 58% stake.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 June 2024
Transport
Romania’s famous mountain road Transfăgărăşan reopens this week
06 June 2024
HR
Artificial intelligence gains popularity among employees in Romania, eJobs survey says
06 June 2024
Sports
Romanian police officers on mission to Germany during the European Football Championship
06 June 2024
Transport
Cluj-Napoca Airport completes EUR 83 mln expansion of departures terminal
05 June 2024
Energy
Danish Eurowind Energy finalizes initial foundation of 48 MW Pecineaga wind farm in Romania
05 June 2024
Macro
Allianz Trade: Romania’s inflation rate remains highest in the region despite April decline
05 June 2024
Environment
LIFE with Bison: 14 European bison brought to Romania from Germany and Sweden
05 June 2024
Education
Western Romania: Timișoara West University to offer one-year study program in English law