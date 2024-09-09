Romanian airports' traffic hits new record in July

Passenger traffic recorded by Romanian airports in July 2024 increased by 6.5% compared to that in 2023 and 14% compared to July 2019, according to data from the Romanian Airports Association.

Out of the total of 2,675,664 passengers, 2,531,685 traveled on external routes. In the same period, 23,534 aircraft movements (landings and take-offs) were recorded, and 4,822 tons of cargo were transported.

Traffic at Otopeni Airport, Bucharest's main one, reached 1.57 million passengers, and the following busiest airports were those of Cluj, Iasi, and Timisoara.

In the first half of the year, the number of passengers registered at Romanian airports was almost 5% higher than the one recorded in the same period in 2023 and exceeded the pre-pandemic level, being 10.5% higher than the figure recorded in the same period from 2019, as shown by the data compiled by the Association of Romanian Airports and consulted by Economedia.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)