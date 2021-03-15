Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Business

Romania’s trade gap narrows amid smaller foreign trade in Jan

15 March 2021
Romania's foreign trade deficit narrowed by 9.5% year-on-year to under EUR 1.2 billion in January, as both the exports and imports decreased in value terms compared to the same month of 2020. It was the smallest monthly trade gap since September 2019.

The exports decreased by 4.9% to EUR 5.4 bln driven mainly by smaller exports of fuels (-34% year-on-year), food and live animals (-8.1% yoy), tobacco and beverages (-24% yoy), and unprocessed raw materials (-15.5% yoy). On the upside, the exports of transport means, which account for nearly half of Romania's exports, edged down by only 1.6% yoy.

Meanwhile, Romania's imports dropped by 5.8% yoy to EUR 6.6 bln, dragged down by lower imports of fuels (-33% yoy).

Romania's exports and imports, which contracted by 10% and 6.6% respectively in 2020, are expected to recover in 2021, along with the recovery in economic activity and supply chains in Europe.

As the dynamic of the recovery in the health sector remains uncertain, the magnitude of the rise in the foreign trade volumes is also uncertain. Romania's state forecasting and strategy body CNSP projects a robust recovery of 7.7% for exports and 9.7% for imports this year, with the trade gap widening to EUR 21.4 bln (nearly 10% of GDP).

The dynamics assume significant inflows of funds from the European Union - but this is another source of uncertainty as the funds under the Recovery and Resilience Program are expected in September at the earliest. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

