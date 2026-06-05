Number of tourists in Romania down 6.1% in January-April 2026

Accommodation establishments in Romania received 3.17 million tourists in the first four months of 2026, 6.1% fewer than in the same period in 2025, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics.

Of the total number of arrivals in tourist reception structures in the first four months of the year, Romanian tourists represented 79.7%, while foreign tourists represented 20.3%.

Overnight stays recorded in the same period were down 8% compared with those in the same period last year. Of the total number, overnight stays of Romanian tourists represented 77%, while overnight stays of foreign tourists represented 23%. The average length of stay was 1.8 days for Romanian tourists and 2.1 days for foreign tourists.

The net utilization rate of tourist accommodation places was 20.7% for all tourist accommodation structures, down by 2.8% compared with the same period last year.

By counties, the number of tourists increased in Bucharest (557,300), Brașov (385,200), and Cluj (168,300). Similarly, overnight stays increased in Bucharest, Brașov, and Prahova counties.

Most foreign tourists in Romania between January and April 2026 came from Italy (69,300), Germany (56,400), and the United Kingdom (44,200).

In December 2025, the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest approved an accommodation tax of RON 10 (EUR 2) per tourist per night for 2026. City officials estimate the measure will generate around RON 15 million annually for the local budget, with the funds intended to support tourism promotion.

radu@romania-insider.com

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