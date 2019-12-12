Newsroom
Entertainment
Most Romanians traveled to major European cities in 2019 – study
12 December 2019
The big European capitals were the Romanians’ favorite travel destinations in 2019, according to an interactive map made by Momondo.ro.

Rome tops the list of the most popular destinations among Romanians, followed by London, Barcelona, Vienna and Milan, the Momondo study revealed, according to Business24.ro. The top ten is completed by Paris, Athens, Luqa, Paphos, and Istanbul. The average prices not exceeding EUR 150 for round trip flights explain, in part, these first ten preferences of Romanians.

When it comes to the countries that sparked the Romanians’ interest in 2019, Jordan ranks first, with an increase in flight searches of 222% in 2019 compared to the previous year. Austria is next (+80%), followed by Panama (+75%), Japan (+73%), and Indonesia (+57%). The top ten continues with Mexico, Croatia, Philippines, Mauritius, and the Dominican Republic.

The study also looked at the cheapest travel destinations this year, for traveleres departing from Romania. Of the 100 most popular cities this year, Milan was the cheapest European city, with an average round-trip flight price of just EUR 47. Berlin is close with an average cost of EUR 49, followed by Pisa – EUR 54, Rome – EUR 59, and Pescara – EUR 60. Pisa is also one of the cities that experienced the biggest drop in flight prices - 50% cheaper than in 2018.

Worldwide, the cheapest destinations were Marrakesh – with an average price of EUR 52 per round-trip flight, Antalya – EUR 56, Istanbul – EUR 123, Tel Aviv – EUR 128, and Dalaman – EUR 140. Next in the top were New York, Boston, San Francisco, Amman, and Dubai.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

40