Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 08/09/2021 - 15:28
Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Romania ranks 46th in medal table

09 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania ranked 46th in the Tokyo Olympics Medal Count.

Team Romania gathered one gold medal and three silver medals. Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis won gold in women's double sculls. Mihaita Tiganescu, Mugurel Semciuc, Stefan Berariu and Cosmin Pascari won silver in the men's rowing four, while Marius Cozmiuc and Ciprian Tudosă won the silver in the men's pairs rowing competition. Fencer Ana Maria Popescu also won the silver in the women's épée.

The US is first in the ranking, with 39 gold medals, 41 silver ones, 33 bronze ones. It is followed by China (38 gold medals, 32 silver, 18 bronze), Japan (27 gold medals, 14 silver, 17 bronze), Great Britain (22, 21, 22), the Russian Olympic Committee (20, 28, 23), Australia (17, 7, 22), Netherlands (10, 12, 14), France (10, 12, 11), Germany (10, 11, 16) and Italy (10, 10, 20).

(Photo: Peter Kovac/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 08/09/2021 - 15:28
Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Romania ranks 46th in medal table

09 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania ranked 46th in the Tokyo Olympics Medal Count.

Team Romania gathered one gold medal and three silver medals. Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis won gold in women's double sculls. Mihaita Tiganescu, Mugurel Semciuc, Stefan Berariu and Cosmin Pascari won silver in the men's rowing four, while Marius Cozmiuc and Ciprian Tudosă won the silver in the men's pairs rowing competition. Fencer Ana Maria Popescu also won the silver in the women's épée.

The US is first in the ranking, with 39 gold medals, 41 silver ones, 33 bronze ones. It is followed by China (38 gold medals, 32 silver, 18 bronze), Japan (27 gold medals, 14 silver, 17 bronze), Great Britain (22, 21, 22), the Russian Olympic Committee (20, 28, 23), Australia (17, 7, 22), Netherlands (10, 12, 14), France (10, 12, 11), Germany (10, 11, 16) and Italy (10, 10, 20).

(Photo: Peter Kovac/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks