Tokyo Olympics: Romania ranks 46th in medal table

Romania ranked 46th in the Tokyo Olympics Medal Count.

Team Romania gathered one gold medal and three silver medals. Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis won gold in women's double sculls. Mihaita Tiganescu, Mugurel Semciuc, Stefan Berariu and Cosmin Pascari won silver in the men's rowing four, while Marius Cozmiuc and Ciprian Tudosă won the silver in the men's pairs rowing competition. Fencer Ana Maria Popescu also won the silver in the women's épée.

The US is first in the ranking, with 39 gold medals, 41 silver ones, 33 bronze ones. It is followed by China (38 gold medals, 32 silver, 18 bronze), Japan (27 gold medals, 14 silver, 17 bronze), Great Britain (22, 21, 22), the Russian Olympic Committee (20, 28, 23), Australia (17, 7, 22), Netherlands (10, 12, 14), France (10, 12, 11), Germany (10, 11, 16) and Italy (10, 10, 20).

(Photo: Peter Kovac/ Dreamstime)

