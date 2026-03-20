TISA Hotel Group invests over EUR 6 mln in spa hotel project in Romania’s Băile Olănești

TISA Hotel Group is investing over EUR 6 million in a new four-star hotel in Băile Olănești, as part of plans to expand Romania’s balneary tourism sector. The project, Grand Hotel TISA, is scheduled for completion in 2026 and aims to meet growing demand for wellness-focused travel, the company said.

The investment will fund a 71-room property connected to existing spa and aquapark facilities, introducing a “spa vacation” concept that combines medical treatments with leisure services.

The development is part of a broader strategy to build a national network of balneary hotels, with another project under consideration in Băile Govora starting in 2027.

Romania holds one of the largest reserves of natural therapeutic resources in Europe, but the sector remains underdeveloped, the company said. Against this backdrop, private investments are increasingly targeting wellness tourism, a fast-growing global market projected to reach nearly USD 10 trillion by 2029. Domestically, the hospitality sector is also expanding, with steady growth expected in the coming years.

TISA Hotel Group reported a turnover of over EUR 3 million in 2025 and currently employs around 70 people. Its existing operations include Hotel TISA, Hotel Aurora, and TISA Aqua Park, which together attracted tens of thousands of visitors last year.

The group expects tourist numbers to double within three years after the new hotel opens, supported by increased capacity and upgraded services.

Founded in 1992 as a family business, TISA Hotel Group has grown into an integrated hospitality operator, combining accommodation, spa, and wellness services. Its expansion plans aim to position Romania as a more competitive destination in the European wellness tourism market.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)