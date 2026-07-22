Timișoara joins Romania's Literary Map network

Timișoara will officially join the Literary Map network on August 2, becoming the fourth city featured on Romania’s first interactive digital platform dedicated to places connected with literature. The launch will coincide with Timișoara Day celebrations and include guided literary tours and public events.

Launched in 2025, the Literary Map (Harta Literară) is an interactive platform that maps locations featured in books, sites of literary significance, and cultural landmarks such as bookstores, libraries, and cafés. Following Bucharest, Iași, and Brașov, Timișoara is the latest city to be added to the national network.

The launch program, running on August 2-3, includes the official presentation of the Timișoara module and two literary walking tours led by local writers Tudor Crețu and Robert Șerban, each offering a different perspective on the city's literary heritage.

“We are pleased to complement Timișoara's literary, emotional, and ysymbolic map with a technological component by placing on the interactive platform the places described and imagined by the city's writers. We hope both residents and visitors will have an easy-to-use tool […] that helps them discover how the city's geography is reflected in literature," said Cristina Foarfă, manager of the Literary Map project.

The official launch event will take place on August 2 at FABER and will include a presentation of the project, its methodology, and a discussion on Timișoara's literary identity with local authors. Admission is free, subject to available seating.

Participation in the two literary tours is also free but requires prior registration due to limited capacity. Registration for the tour led by Tudor Crețu is available here, while for the tour led by Robert Șerban here.

The Literary Map project is developed by the NGO Tech and Tonic and aims to encourage readers to explore cities through literature by combining digital technology with cultural heritage. According to the organizers, the platform has attracted more than 30,000 active users since its launch and reached over one million people through its communication channels.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Opening photo: guided tour with Andreea Răsuceanu, from press release)