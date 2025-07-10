Timișoara inmates join artistic workshops in 'Out of the Box II' reintegration project

Thirty inmates from Timișoara Penitentiary have begun participating in artistic workshops as part of Out of the Box II, a cultural project led by visual artist Regina Damian. The initiative blends contemporary art with the social reintegration of people in detention, offering participants a creative outlet and a space for self-reflection and identity rebuilding, the organizers said.

Throughout July, the inmates will take part in workshops led by artists and cultural facilitators, continuing the success of the project's first edition in 2024. The goal is to encourage self-expression and spark new ways of thinking about one’s place in society.

The project will culminate in a free public exhibition in downtown Timișoara, scheduled during the city's official celebrations for Timișoara Day.

According to the official announcement, the event aims to bridge the gap between the prison system and the wider community through dialogue, inclusion, and artistic expression.

“Through this project, we aim to create a positive impact in the lives of people in detention, to support social inclusion, and to strengthen community cohesion in Timișoara by highlighting the transformative power of art and culture. The Out of the Box II cultural project primarily seeks to address current cultural needs and revive interest in art and creativity, especially among marginalized groups. We work with inmates to offer them a space for artistic expression and a real chance at social reintegration,” said coordinator Regina Damian.

Funded by the Municipality of Timișoara through the Center for Cultural Projects, the program is held in partnership with the National Administration of Penitentiaries and the Timișoara 2023 – European Capital of Culture Association.

Further details can be found here.

(Photo source: press release)