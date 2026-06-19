Western Romania: Timișoara City Celebration returns next month, The Script among confirmed artists

This year’s edition of Timișoara City Celebration, the event that invites the public to discover the city through music, heritage, gastronomy, communities, art, and urban experiences, is scheduled to take place between July 31 and August 3.

The theme of this year's edition is Diversity, “one of the values that defines Timișoara's identity and the way the city is experienced by both residents and visitors,” the organizers explained.

As part of the program, Irish pop-rock band The Script will perform in Timișoara on August 1, with a concert on I.C. Brătianu Boulevard. With hit songs such as Hall of Fame, The Man Who Can't Be Moved, Breakeven, Nothing, and Superheroes, the Dublin-born band has captivated audiences around the world and amassed billions of streams across online music platforms.

The City Celebration will be held in the I.C. Brătianu Park, the Civic Park, and more than 30 other locations in the city. Admission to all 100+ events included in the 2026 program will be free of charge.

"Last year's formula, when we organized the City Celebration, one of the flagship legacy events of the European Capital of Culture year, together with Timișoara Day, proved to be a success. That is why we are continuing it this year as well. For four days, the entire city will be in celebration mode and ready to welcome Romanian and international visitors, just as it did in previous editions. We have already begun promoting the summer events both nationally and in neighboring countries because we want more and more people to discover Timișoara's energy and cultural offering," mayor Dominic Fritz said.

In 2025, more than 84,600 participants attended 197 cultural events held throughout the city for the City Celebration, while over 65,000 spectators enjoyed the concerts and activities at the main venue, the organizers said. MIKA and James Bay were among the artists performing at the event.

(Photo: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com