TIFF Unlimited Caravan returns with open-air film screenings across Romania

The TIFF Unlimited Caravan returns this summer for its 17th edition, bringing open-air film screenings to cities and communities across Romania between July and September. The traveling program will feature Romanian and international films, including festival award winners, premieres, and titles previously screened at the Transilvania International Film Festival.

According to the organizers, this year's caravan will stop in Breb, Timișoara, Petrila, Satu Mare, Târgu Lăpuș, Roman, and Brașov, with screenings taking place in outdoor venues.

The 2026 schedule includes Breb on July 11-12, Timișoara on July 17-19, Petrila and Satu Mare on July 24-26, Târgu Lăpuș on August 7-8, Roman on August 29-30, and Brașov on September 11-13.

The first stop of the tour will be in Breb, where audiences will be able to attend two evening screenings. On July 11, the program includes My Father's Shadow, the feature debut by director Akinola Davies Jr., set against the backdrop of Nigeria's 1993 electoral crisis. The film premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival and won the BAFTA award for Outstanding Debut.

On July 12, viewers will be able to watch De capul nostru, the latest feature by Romanian director Tudor Cristian Jurgiu, which received recognition at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival.

The organizers said the complete schedule for all caravan stops will be updated on the TIFF Unlimited Caravan's official website as additional screenings are confirmed.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)