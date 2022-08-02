TIFF Oradea: Festival holds fifth edition in September

The fifth edition of the film festival TIFF Oradea takes place in the northwestern Romania city between September 2 and September 4.

The event will bring a selection of awarded productions and Romanian and Hungarian premieres to Oradea, alongside films and workshops for children and a selection of cine concerts.

Among the events confirmed for this edition is the cine-concert Nosferatu, with music performed by the Oradea Philharmonic. Based on Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula, Nosferatu is directed by F.W. Murnau and is one of the reference works of German expressionism. The film’s launch in 1922 defined the horror genre but also generated controversies. On the 100th anniversary of the film’s release, the Oradea public can see the original version accompanied by music performed by the city’s Philharmonic. Soprano Mihaela Maxim, baritone Cătălin Petrescu, and bass Iustinian Zetea will perform at the event, where Simona Strungaru is conducting. Strungaru also composed the music accompanying the production.

Among the films that will be screened are this year’s Golden Bear winner Alcarràs, directed by Carla Simón, and Alejandro Loayza Grisi’s Utama, the winner of the Transilvania Trophy at this year’s Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF). L'événement (Happening), the film for which French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei won the most promising actress prize at this year’s Cesar Awards, will also be screened.

Among the Romanian productions included in the program are Victor Canache’s The Goat and Her Three Kids, the horror starring Maia Morgenstern and Marius Bodochi, and the documentary You Are Ceaușescu to Me, the winner of the What’s up, Doc? section at TIFF 2022.

(Photo courtesy of TIFF)

