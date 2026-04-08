Three out of four Romanians plan to attend Resurrection service, survey says

Three out of four Romanians say they will attend the Resurrection service this year, according to the Informat.ro Barometer by INSCOP Research. A similar percentage is represented by those who say they will spend Easter at home, while 2.5% state that they will go on vacation within the country, and 1.8% will go abroad.

Around 75.6% of those surveyed state that they intend to attend the Resurrection service this year. On the opposite side, 21.7% say they do not intend to do so. 2.7% do not know or do not answer. Those who intend to attend the Resurrection service this year in a higher proportion than average include voters of the far-right party Alliance for the Union of Romanians (or AUR), people between 30 and 44 years old, those with primary education, residents of rural areas, state employees, and people with Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Those who do not intend to do so in a higher proportion than the rest of the population include voters of the center-right Save Romania Union Party (USR), people over 60 years old, those with higher education, and residents of small urban areas.

No less than 65.9% of survey participants state that they attended the Resurrection service on Easter night last year, while 34% say they did not attend.

Around 73.4% of those interviewed consider Easter primarily a religious holiday. Conversely, 12.1% see it as a family holiday, 6.9% as a cultural tradition, 5.4% as a commercial holiday, and 0.9% relate to this holiday as a free period of the year. 0.4% mention something else, and 0.9% don’t know or do not answer.

Those who believe to a greater extent than the average that Easter is primarily a religious holiday are especially Social Democratic (PSD) and AUR voters, people over 60 years old, those with primary education, and residents of small urban areas.

National Liberal Party (PNL) voters, people aged between 45 and 59, those with higher education, and employees in the public sector see Easter as a family holiday in a significantly higher proportion than the rest of the population.

Slightly over three-quarters of respondents state that they will spend the Easter mini-holiday at home. 9.6% say they will go to relatives or friends, 2.5% that they will go on vacation within the country, and 1.8% on vacation abroad. 3.7% have not decided yet, 6% say they will not do anything special, and 0.2% do not know or do not answer.

Those who state in a significantly higher proportion than the rest of the population that they will spend the Easter mini-holiday at home include PSD voters, people over 60 years old, and residents of rural areas.

PNL and USR voters, people between 30 and 44 years old, those with higher education, residents of the capital, and state employees declare in a higher percentage than average that at Easter they will go to relatives or friends.

Those who mention in a higher percentage than average that they will spend this year’s Easter mini-holiday on vacation in the countryside include USR voters and people between 30 and 44 years old.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Adrea|Dreamstime.com)