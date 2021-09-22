Third Covid vaccine dose recommended in Romania possibly as of next week

Romania will move faster and invite the groups at risk to take the third dose of the Covid vaccine possibly as soon as next week (after September 28) - a couple of weeks ahead of the initial calendar.

The third dose of vaccine will be Pfizer or Moderna, even if the person in question was immunized with AstraZeneca initially, Wall-street.ro reported.

Valeriu Gheorghiță, the head of Romania's vaccination campaign, made the announcement as the number of daily cases exceeded 6,700 on September 21, marking a faster-than-expected increase.

The technical staff will use the short time left until next week to arrange the details related to the online registration for vaccination and the certification of those getting the third dose.

Gheorghiță insists that people wishing for the third dose be scheduled in the vaccination platform if they go to fixed vaccination centres. In this regard, the platform is being updated.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)