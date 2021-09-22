Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/22/2021 - 09:25
Social

Third Covid vaccine dose recommended in Romania possibly as of next week

22 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will move faster and invite the groups at risk to take the third dose of the Covid vaccine possibly as soon as next week (after September 28) - a couple of weeks ahead of the initial calendar.

The third dose of vaccine will be Pfizer or Moderna, even if the person in question was immunized with AstraZeneca initially, Wall-street.ro reported.

Valeriu Gheorghiță, the head of Romania's vaccination campaign, made the announcement as the number of daily cases exceeded 6,700 on September 21, marking a faster-than-expected increase.

The technical staff will use the short time left until next week to arrange the details related to the online registration for vaccination and the certification of those getting the third dose.

Gheorghiță insists that people wishing for the third dose be scheduled in the vaccination platform if they go to fixed vaccination centres. In this regard, the platform is being updated.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 09:16
23 August 2021
Social
Romania could start offering COVID-19 booster shots in October
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/22/2021 - 09:25
Social

Third Covid vaccine dose recommended in Romania possibly as of next week

22 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will move faster and invite the groups at risk to take the third dose of the Covid vaccine possibly as soon as next week (after September 28) - a couple of weeks ahead of the initial calendar.

The third dose of vaccine will be Pfizer or Moderna, even if the person in question was immunized with AstraZeneca initially, Wall-street.ro reported.

Valeriu Gheorghiță, the head of Romania's vaccination campaign, made the announcement as the number of daily cases exceeded 6,700 on September 21, marking a faster-than-expected increase.

The technical staff will use the short time left until next week to arrange the details related to the online registration for vaccination and the certification of those getting the third dose.

Gheorghiță insists that people wishing for the third dose be scheduled in the vaccination platform if they go to fixed vaccination centres. In this regard, the platform is being updated.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 09:16
23 August 2021
Social
Romania could start offering COVID-19 booster shots in October
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks