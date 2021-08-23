Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 09:16
Social

Romania could start offering COVID-19 booster shots in October

23 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

COVID-19 booster shots could be made available in Romania starting early October at the latest, doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, told Digi24. According to him, those who received the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca will most likely be offered mRNA booster vaccines.

“If the European Medicines Agency makes this recommendation in early September, as we estimate, no later than early October, we will be able to start this stage of administering the booster shot,” Gheorghita said.

People will be able to make appointments on the official online platform or go directly to vaccination centres. The booster shots will first be given to medical staff and people in vulnerable categories who received their second dose at least six months ago. Those from other categories will be eligible later on.

According to Valeriu Gheorghita, the previous week’s statistics showed that 82% of positive tests and over 93% of deaths caused by infection with SARS-CoV-2 were among the unvaccinated, News.ro reported. He also said that there had been an increase of over 200% in cases of infection in people younger than 40 years.

“From this point of view, young people, in general, have been vaccinated less and interact more, are exposed to a higher risk of disease and thus the circulation of the virus is maintained and amplified,” Gheorghita said.

According to the official report released on August 22, only 5,643 people received a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania in the past 24 hours: 3,406 got the first dose, and 2,237 received the second dose.

In total, more than 9.66 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Romania by August 22 to over 5.18 million people (of which 5.05 million were fully vaccinated).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 05:55
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 08/23/2021 - 09:16
Social

Romania could start offering COVID-19 booster shots in October

23 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

COVID-19 booster shots could be made available in Romania starting early October at the latest, doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, told Digi24. According to him, those who received the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca will most likely be offered mRNA booster vaccines.

“If the European Medicines Agency makes this recommendation in early September, as we estimate, no later than early October, we will be able to start this stage of administering the booster shot,” Gheorghita said.

People will be able to make appointments on the official online platform or go directly to vaccination centres. The booster shots will first be given to medical staff and people in vulnerable categories who received their second dose at least six months ago. Those from other categories will be eligible later on.

According to Valeriu Gheorghita, the previous week’s statistics showed that 82% of positive tests and over 93% of deaths caused by infection with SARS-CoV-2 were among the unvaccinated, News.ro reported. He also said that there had been an increase of over 200% in cases of infection in people younger than 40 years.

“From this point of view, young people, in general, have been vaccinated less and interact more, are exposed to a higher risk of disease and thus the circulation of the virus is maintained and amplified,” Gheorghita said.

According to the official report released on August 22, only 5,643 people received a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania in the past 24 hours: 3,406 got the first dose, and 2,237 received the second dose.

In total, more than 9.66 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Romania by August 22 to over 5.18 million people (of which 5.05 million were fully vaccinated).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 05:55
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 August 2021
Entertainment
Romania listed among best European destinations for kids and families
17 August 2021
Business
Romania’s economy increases by 13% in the second quarter
13 August 2021
People
Romanian-born researcher on Forbes' list of women shaping the future of science, tech and art
13 August 2021
Business
UiPath billionaire Daniel Dines invests in Romanian micro-influencer platform
13 August 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Trading activity increasing on Bucharest Stock Exchange as indices climb to new record highs
12 August 2021
Social
It’s official: Over one million Romanians settle in the UK
11 August 2021
Politics
20-year old drunk-driving case in the US haunts Romanian PM during party leadership race
11 August 2021
Social
Survey looks at Romanians’ religious behavior, motivations for observing traditions