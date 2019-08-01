Things to do in Bucharest this August

The last month of summer comes with many events, including the highly anticipated concert of the legendary band Metallica. But there are many other things to do and events to try in Bucharest in August, and we’ve listed some options below.

Feel the music…live

Metallica fans in Romania have a good reason to be happy that the month of August has finally arrived, as the famous band will perform in Bucharest this month. They will get the chance to sing Metallica hits live together with the band’s members on August 14, at the National Arena. Tickets for this concert sold quite fast but there are still premium (and more expensive) tickets available here.

But the Metallica concert is not the only big music event happening in August. Summer Well, one of the top music festivals in Romania, will return with a new edition on August 9-11, on the Stirbey Domain in Buftea, close to Bucharest. There are big names on this year’s line-up, such as The National, The 1975, Jungle, Razorlight and Maribou State, but the organizers have also prepared other surprises for the participants, such as the Night Picnic, art installations and after-parties. More details are available here.

There is yet another music festival happening near Bucharest at the end of August – Fall in Love Festival. The event takes place at the Mogosoaia Palace and has Liam Gallagher, Disclosure and Underworld on its line-up. Further details are available here.

Try another one of the capital’s many events

There are many other events happening in Bucharest in August, besides the big music events, and you just have to choose your favorite(s).

A first event to try is Armeneasca Street Festival (Festivalul Strada Armeneasca), which returns with a new edition between August 2 and August 4. This is an event for the entire family, featuring exhibitions and workshops, guided tours, craftsmen, traditional dance performances, and delicious foods (further details here). Then, there is the Paella & Wine Festival at Beraria H on August 10-11 (details here), an Artisanal Ice Cream Festival happening at the Caro Hotel between August 23 and August 25 (more here), and a Craft Beer Festival at Verde Stop Arena at the end of the month (find out more here).

Also, the Space Adventure exhibition, organized by the United States Space & Rocket Center and NASA Visitor Center, is ongoing at Romexpo (details here), and an exhibition of live, tropical butterflies is on at the Antipa Museum (more here).

Take your friends and family to the biggest air show in Romania

The 11th edition of the Bucharest International Air Show & General Aviation Exhibition (BIAS), which the organizers say is the biggest and most important air show in Romania, will be organized at the Baneasa Airport in northern Bucharest on August 24.

BIAS is quite an amazing show, giving spectators the chance to see various aircraft and watch amazing aerial demonstrations. The Romanian Aeroclub, the Luca Bertossio Aerobatics and the Baltic Bees Jet Team will be there to show their skills, and the entry is free. Further details can be found here.

Rent a bike

Riding a bike to work is not that common in the Romanian capital, especially mainly due to the city’s poor cycling infrastructure, but riding a bike as a leisure activity is something Bucharesters do, as it’s a fun outdoor activity for sunny days.

There are plenty of places in the city from where you can rent a bike, most stations being located in crowded areas such as the big squares (Romana, Unirii, Universitate or Victoriei), in the Old Town, and in (or near) large parks such as Tineretului, IOR/Titan and Herastrau. Among the largest operators, there are I’Velo (which offers different services such as I’Velo Urban and I’Velo Relax), Pegas (which has the smart bike sharing system Ape Rider), La Bicla Loca on Lascar Catargiu Blvd., and Zebra Bike.

For those who want to try something else, several operators have launched e-scooter rental services in Bucharest, an activity that has quickly become the new hot trend in the city. These are Lime, Flow and Wolf-e, and together offer about 1,000 e-scooters.

Stop for a beer, the Romanians’ favorite alcoholic drink

Not only that Romania is one of the largest beer producers in Europe (ranking eighth in 2017), but also beer has remained the Romanians’ favorite alcoholic drink, and not only in summer months. So why not meet your friends for a cold beer in Bucharest, especially as there are many beerhouses in the city that offer customer a wide variety of beers to choose from.

A popular place in the capital city, among both locals and tourists, is Caru’ cu Bere, which would translate as ‘the cart with beer,’ but there are also other beerhouses to try in the city such as Hanu’ Berarilor, Beraria H, Curtea Berarilor or Gambrinus. Detailed information about such locations can be found in this special article: Beerhouses to try in Bucharest this summer

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)