Tropical butterflies go on display at Antipa museum in Bucharest

An exhibition of live, tropical butterflies has opened at the Grigore Antipa Museum in Bucharest.

The exhibition includes butterflies from Costa Rica, Malesia, India or the Philipines, and species such as the emperor (Morpho peleides Kollar), the emerald swallowtail (Papilio palinurus Fabricius) or the yellow-edged giant owl (Caligo atreus Kollar). The butterflies can be seen in the museum’s garden.

Visitors will also get to see the “birth” of some butterflies – the moment the adult butterfly first emerges from the chrysalis.

Entrance tickets cost RON 10 (a little over EUR 2) for children, students and pensioners and RON 12 (almost EUR 3) for adults. Children younger than 3 enjoy free access.

The exhibition is open until September 8, from Tuesday to Sunday, between 10:00 and 18:00. Last admission at 17:30.

(Photo: D. Gordon E. Robertson /Wikipedia)

[email protected]