Romanian industrial group Teraplast pays 9M dividends before Christmas

The shareholders of the Romanian manufacturer of construction materials TeraPlast (TRP), listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, approved the distribution of dividends worth RON 45.3 million (EUR 9.3 mln) from the profit made in the first nine months of the year.

According to calculations based on the closing price of November 27, the dividend will bring investors a 6% yield.

The dividend will be paid on December 24, while December 16 is the registration date for the beneficiary shareholders.

TeraPlast has recorded the best year-to-date performance (+94.8%) among the Bucharest Stock Exchange's major listed companies. In the first nine months of 2020, the group recorded a net profit of RON 60.3 mln (EUR 12.4 mln), up 80% compared to the same period in 2019, while the revenues increased by 14%, to RON 816 mln (EUR 168 mln).

The company has a market capitalization of RON 739 mln (EUR 150 mln). Its biggest shareholder is local businessman Dorel Goia, who owns a 46.8% stake. The Privately Managed Pension Fund NN Pensii holds a 12.2% stake.

(Photo source: Facebook/TeraPlast Group)