Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/02/2020 - 08:14
Business

RO brokerage house lays out dividend expectations for OMV Petrom in 2021

02 December 2020
BRK Financial Group, one of the top 10 brokerage firms on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, estimates that oil and gas group OMV Petrom (SNP), the biggest listed company in Romania by market capitalization, could offer its investors a 10% dividend yield in 2021.

BRK has evaluated three scenarios for the dividends OMV Petrom will distribute next year from its 2020 net profit, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In the optimistic scenario, the dividends could bring investors a 10% net yield. A more realistic scenario takes into account an 8.7% dividend yield, while the pessimistic scenario provides a net gain of 6.5%.

The estimated dividend distribution rate is 48%. Thus, based on the optimistic scenario, by which BRK estimates a net profit of RON 4.2 bln in 2020 and considering that OMV Petrom's representatives stated that they would maintain the progressive dividend policy, BRK calculated a gross dividend of RON 0.0356 per share, with a net yield of 10%.

In the first nine months of 2020, OMV Petrom posted a profit of RON 826 mln - less than one-third of the RON 2.76 bln recorded in the same period last year.

(Photo source: Adrian825/Dreamstime.com)

