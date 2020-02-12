RO brokerage house lays out dividend expectations for OMV Petrom in 2021

BRK Financial Group, one of the top 10 brokerage firms on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, estimates that oil and gas group OMV Petrom (SNP), the biggest listed company in Romania by market capitalization, could offer its investors a 10% dividend yield in 2021.

BRK has evaluated three scenarios for the dividends OMV Petrom will distribute next year from its 2020 net profit, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In the optimistic scenario, the dividends could bring investors a 10% net yield. A more realistic scenario takes into account an 8.7% dividend yield, while the pessimistic scenario provides a net gain of 6.5%.

The estimated dividend distribution rate is 48%. Thus, based on the optimistic scenario, by which BRK estimates a net profit of RON 4.2 bln in 2020 and considering that OMV Petrom's representatives stated that they would maintain the progressive dividend policy, BRK calculated a gross dividend of RON 0.0356 per share, with a net yield of 10%.

In the first nine months of 2020, OMV Petrom posted a profit of RON 826 mln - less than one-third of the RON 2.76 bln recorded in the same period last year.

